Silk Smitha Death Anniversary: How yesteryear actor's suicide was treated differently from Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

South film industry’s ‘sex siren’ Silk Smitha, who made her mark in films with an erotic and sensual image, was an iconic name in the 90s whose popularity knew no bounds. Known for her unapologetic choices, the yesteryear actress created a genre in cinema which didn’t exist and empowered several women.

Born as Vijayalakshmi Vadlapati, she made her acting debut in 1978, with Kananda film ‘Bedi’. She rose to fame with ‘Vandichakkaram’, where she had portrayed the character of a bar girl named Silk - which later went onto become her stage name.

Silk Smitha acted in more than 450 films, including ‘Justice Raja’, ‘Kiratham’, ‘Antham’, ‘Mafia’, ‘Lockup Death’, ‘Gentalman Security’, ‘Karma’, ‘Coimbatore Mappillai’ and ‘ Subash’.

The seductress, who was brought to life by Vidya Balan in 'The Dirty Picture', committed suicide on September 23, 1996 at her Chennai apartment. Caught in depression, she hanged herself from the ceiling fan at her residence. Silk was 36 when she took the drastic step.

While the exact reason behind her death is still unknown, several media reports claim that the actress, who tasted success at a very young age, was battling with severe depression and was also facing financial crisis. Some reports even suggest that it was the complicated love-life and disillusionment in love.