Silk Smitha birth anniversary: Did you know Sana Khan played the south siren in this Malayalam film?

South film industry’s ‘sex siren’ Silk Smitha, who made her mark in films with an erotic and sensual image, was an iconic name in the 90s whose popularity knew no bounds. Known for her unapologetic choices, the yesteryear actress created a genre in cinema which didn’t exist and empowered several women.
Born as Vijayalakshmi Vadlapati, she made her acting debut in 1978, with Kananda film ‘Bedi’. She rose to fame with ‘Vandichakkaram’, where she had portrayed the character of a bar girl named Silk - which later went onto become her stage name.
Silk Smitha acted in more than 450 films, including ‘Justice Raja’, ‘Kiratham’, ‘Antham’, ‘Mafia’, ‘Lockup Death’, ‘Gentalman Security’, ‘Karma’, ‘Coimbatore Mappillai’ and ‘ Subash’.
The seductress, who committed suicide in 1996 at her Chennai apartment, was brought to life by Vidya Balan in 'The Dirty Picture'.
Former actress Sana Khan had also played the south siren in 2013 Malayalam film 'Climax'.
Helmed by Anil Kumar, the film also featured Nishan, Baburaj, Suresh Krishna and Lakshmi Sharma. 'Bigg Boss 6' fame Sana Khan's film was also dubbed into Tamil titled 'Oru Nadigayin Diary' and in Telugu under the name 'Gajjala Gurram'.
While the film miserably tanked at the box office and failed to get good reviews from critics, Khan's performance in the film had left her fans amazed.
Check out a glimpse here:
In October, actress Sana Khan announced that she has now quit showbiz.
The former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant shared an official statement on social media.
"In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful Brothers and sisters!
Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. (have been living the Showbiz (Film Industry) life for years, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them. But for a few days now, I have been possessed of the realization that: Is the real purpose of man's coming into this world only to chase wealth and fame?
Isn't it a part of his/her duty to spend his/her life in the service of those who are needy and helpless? Shouldn't a person think that he/she could die at any moment? And what will happen to him after he/she is no more?
I have been searching for answers to these two questions for a long period of time, especially the second question as to what will happen to me after my death?
When I searched for the answer to this question in my religion, I realized that this life in the world is actually for the betterment of life-after death. And it will be better if the slave lives according to the command of his Creator, and does not make wealth and fame his only goal; rather, he/she should avoid sinful life and serve humanity, and follow the path shown by his/her Creator. Therefore, I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my Showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in it.
Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any Showbiz work henceforth.”
