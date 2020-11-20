Sikander Kher jobless? Actor shares he 'needs work' on Instagram

Bollywood actor Sikander Kher, who is the son of veteran actor Kirron and her first husband Gautam Berry, recently shared on Instagram that he needs work.

The year 2020 was quite a busy one for Sikandar as he featured in web series ‘MumBhai’, ‘Aarya’ and ‘The Chargesheet: Innocent Or Guilty’. But his latest Instagram post suggests that he has no work right now.

Posting a photo of himself giving an intense look, he wrote: "PS: Need work, can smile also."