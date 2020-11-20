Sikander Kher jobless? Actor shares he 'needs work' on Instagram

Bollywood actor Sikander Kher, who is the son of veteran actor Kirron and her first husband Gautam Berry, recently shared on Instagram that he needs work.
The year 2020 was quite a busy one for Sikandar as he featured in web series ‘MumBhai’, ‘Aarya’ and ‘The Chargesheet: Innocent Or Guilty’. But his latest Instagram post suggests that he has no work right now.
Posting a photo of himself giving an intense look, he wrote: "PS: Need work, can smile also."
Netizens praised his performances in various projects.
One wrote: "Your work in Aarya was damn good sir."
Another wished him luck.
Actor Angad Bedi found the post funny and left many laughing and clapping emojis in the comments section.
Filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia commented: "Sir you are the busiest actor I know after the great Amitabh Bachchan."
Sikandar, known for a good sense of humour, replied saying: "Sir you want me to doobo in chullu bhar paani is it?"
Sikander took on the surname of his step-father and veteran actor Anupam Kher.
He made his debut in 2008 with 'Woodstock Villa', and went on to work in multiple projects over a period of 12 years.
These include ‘Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey’, ‘Players’, ‘Aurangzeb’, ‘Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive’, and ‘The Zoya Factor’.
The actor will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop action drama ‘Sooryavanshi’, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)