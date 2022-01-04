e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Novak Djokovic has received a medical exemption and will play the Australian OpenSensex surges 672 points, investors get richer by Rs 5 lakh crore in 2 daysBulli Bai App Case: The 21-year-old man arrested by Mumbai Police Cyber Cell has been identified as Vishal Kumar Jha
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 04:36 PM IST

Sikandar Kher to star in Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal's 'Dukaan' based on surrogacy

Known for his unique choices of roles in the recent past, Sikandar has now taken things to another level
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Actor Sikandar Kher, who was most recently seen in 'Aarya 2' and 'Tadap', is all set to star in a film titled 'Dukaan' based on the concept of surrogacy.

Known for his unique choices of roles in the recent past, Sikandar has now taken things to another level. He will next be seen in a film based on surrogacy piloted by the debutant director-duo Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal.

The duo has commercially and criticality successful movies like 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela' and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' added to their credit as writers, leaving almost no scope for error when it comes to story-telling at its core.

The film deals with a topic which needs the expertise of talented and hard-working individuals, thus comes in Monika Panwar, or better known as 'Guddi' of 'Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega' fame.

She has been roped in to play the lead role alongside Sikandar Kher and if sources are to be believed, the two have already started prepping up for their respective roles as their characters and the film's subject - both require a degree of research before the shoot commences.

ALSO READ

Revealed! How does Sikandar Kher feel about Aarya 2 costar Sushmita Sen? Revealed! How does Sikandar Kher feel about Aarya 2 costar Sushmita Sen?
Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 04:36 PM IST
Advertisement