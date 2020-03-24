Sight of Milind Soman running underwater will lift you a bit during coronavirus quarantine

Actor, model and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman is undeniably the heartthrob of the 90s, whose charm and charisma is unbeatable even in his 50s. While celebs are sharing their hot yoga sessions, and terrace trainings online to keep fans fit amid self-quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, Milind has a rather different take to still enjoy his favourite activity – running.

Soman recently shared a video of him running underwater with weight on his back and dumbbells in his hands. As seamless as it looks, it isn’t that easy to replicate and shouldn’t be copied sans supervision. Milind captioned the video as, "Day 7. There will be a new normal. What would that be.” Clearly Milind has aged like fine wine.