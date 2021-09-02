Sidharth Shukla died in his sleep, no suspicion in death case: Mumbai Police sources

Popular TV and Bollywood actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday. He was 40.

Mumbai's Cooper hospital confirmed the actor's death and said that he was brought dead to the hospital.

While the exact reason behind his demise has not been revealed yet, Mumbai Police sources said that the actor is suspected to have died in his sleep.

When the 40-year-old actor was rushed to the civic-run Cooper Hospital on Thursday morning, the Juhu Police were alerted about the incident. The actor was declared dead before arrival, due to cardiac arrest.

Since the actor is suspected to have died while he was asleep at his Oshiwara residence, the Oshiwara Police are recording the statements of the actor's family, eyewitnesses and acquaintances.

Police sources said that they are awaiting the postmortem report of the actor, to ascertain the exact cause of death. Meanwhile, the actor's family has reportedly not raised any suspicion in connection to his death.

Shukla rose to fame after starring in popular daily soap operas such as 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'. After becoming a household name, Sidharth Shukla made his Bollywood debut with 2014 film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. Produced under filmmaker Karan Johar's banner, it featured Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in lead roles.

Sidharth Shukla also participated in several reality shows. He tasted success with his stint on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', where he emerged as the winner.

The actor recently appeared on 'Bigg Boss OTT's weekend special episode. He was also seen in 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz Gill.

Sidharth Shukla's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's OTT show 'Broken But Beautiful 3'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 05:21 PM IST