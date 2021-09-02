Sidharth Shukla dead at 40: Actor's best moments with Shehnaaz Gill in pictures

Popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday, an official at the Cooper Hospital here said. He was 40.

Shukla suffered a massive heart attack in the morning it is learnt. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

"He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," the senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI.

Shukla, who appeared on shows such as 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na', Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi', 'Love U Zindagi', became a household name with 'Balika Vadhu'. He also participated in reality shows, including 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6', 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7' and 'Bigg Boss 13'.

During his stint in Salman Khan's reality show, Sidharth and his co-contestant gained a massive following because of their cute chemistry and adorable moments. The rumoured lovebirds have several fan accounts with the name 'SidNaaz'.

Here are their best moments in pictures:

Sidharth and Shehnaaz recently featured in 'Bigg Boss OTT's weekend special.

Shehnaaz, who is fondly called as the 'Katrina Kaif of Punjab', told IANS that the reality show also gave her a person who she can go to as a friend -- actor Siddharth Shukla.

"Bigg Boss has given me a lot...a new identity, emotional bonds and a person who I can go to as a friend. It gives me great joy to visit the Bigg Boss OTT house with Siddharth Shukla," Shehnaaz said.

Shehnaaz also said that she is overwhelmed with all the love that she and Siddharth have received.

She added: "It's overwhelming to witness the love and support that Sidnaaz fans have been showering on us. I'm over the top excited to be part of my favourite show yet again and it will be fun to be with the other 'jodis' and to meet Karan sir as well."

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 12:34 PM IST