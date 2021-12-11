Sidharth Shukla Birth Anniversary: 'Balika Vadhu' actor's adorable photos and videos with his mother

Actor Siddharth Shukla was born on December 12, 1980, in Mumbai. Before entering the television industry, he did several modelling assignments.

Sidharth made his acting debut in 2008 with a lead role in the television show 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na', but he rose to fame in 2012 after appearing in 'Balika Vadhu'.

Siddharth made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with romantic comedy 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' in a supporting role. Sidharth also participated in various reality shows and went on to win Bigg Boss 13 in 2020.

Siddharth died in Mumbai after a massive heart attack on September 2, 2021. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. The actor was very close to his mom Rita Shukla.

He had also shared that after his father's demise, his mother looked after the family and was their rock.

Here are the actor's adorable pictures with his mother:

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 04:31 PM IST