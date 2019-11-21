Sidharth Malhotra's Jabariya post-workout look has got us saying 'Marjaavaan'

Actor Sidharth Malhotra who's currently basking the success of his latest film, 'Marjaavaan' was spotted outside the gym after an intense workout session.
Sidharth who played a quintessential Hindi film hero in his latest action-drama has literally got us saying, Marjaavaan!
Sid kept his look lowkey and still managed to look Jabariya. What's hotter than a man in grey swaetpants? It's Sidharth Malhotra in grey sweatpants.
He completed the look with a white t-shirt and a black jacket.
On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra's 'Marjaavaan' has received a phenomenal response from mass centers and has garnered a business of 10.18 crore.
The buzz of the film has grown from word to word in single screens pan India. With this film, Sidharth has certainly found a strong holding in the mass markets.
