Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria turn up the Garba fever during 'Marjaavaan' promotions

A couple of days back, we showed you how Priyanka Chopra and her The Sky Is Pink co-star Rohit Saraf broke out in a spontaneous Dandiya dance in Ahmedabad, during their promotional spree. The season of festivity is such that you can’t help but indulge in some colourful fun. The latest to shake a leg were Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria who flew to Ahmedabad to promote their upcoming release Marjaavaan.

In a video, Sidharth and Tara are seen grooving along with the crowd. Dressed in green and yellow ethnics respectively, they seem to be enjoying the musical night completely! Watch the video below.