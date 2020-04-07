Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria reunite for Sonam Kapoor's 'Masakali' 2.0 version

New Delhi: Confirming a 2.0 version of AR Rahman's classic song 'Masakali' from Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra's 'Delhi 6,' actor Tara Sutaria dropped the poster of the song.

The new version of the 2009 classic song featuring Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan will feature 'Marjaavaan' duo Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.

The poster featured Tara with her hand on Sidharth's shoulder as the two exchange smiles.

Like the original rendition, the 2.0 version of the song is also composed by AR Rahman but its sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon.