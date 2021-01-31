Sidharth Malhotra shares sneak-peek from 'Thank God'; leaves Ranveer Singh in splits with quip about Rohit Shetty

Dressed as a cop, Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra on Sunday shared a sneak-peek from his upcoming film 'Thank God'.

The 'Student of The Year' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a stunning picture, as he shot for a sequence of the film.

In the picture, Malhotra looks suave as he is seen dressed as a police inspector posing for the picture in a police patrol car. The actor is seen sporting a trimmed beard and moustache, while he channels his swag with black aviators.

Quipping that he's on the way to meet filmmaker Rohit Shetty (who has been directing cop movies including Singham, Simmba, Suryavanshi), Malhotra wrote in the caption, "Just on my way to say hi to Mr. Rohit Shetty( with wink emoticon)...P.s - Sneak peek from #ThankGod."