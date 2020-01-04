Sidharth Malhotra, rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani vacationing together in Africa?

New Delhi: Sidharth Malhotra has shared his happy vibe with the world through some latest stills from his vacation. And why not? When his lady love (Kiara Advani) is accompanying him on the New Year vacation, he has got all the right reasons to be happy.

The actor took to Instagram and Twitter on Saturday to share a picture where he can be seen soaking the early rays of the sun amidst eye-soothing greenery.

Kiara also shared several moments with her fans through multiple posts from the vacation. The frames showcase Kiara enjoying amidst the African greens to taking a hot balloon ride.