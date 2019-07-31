Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra groove in 'Macchardani' from 'Jabariya Jodi's new song

New Delhi: The makers of 'Jabariya Jodi' dropped the latest track 'Macchardani' from the film on Wednesday.

Sharing the link of the song, Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Make way for some Jabariya style celebrations! The 'hatke' wedding song of the year Macchardani video out now" on her Twitter account.

Sung by Vishal Mishra and Jyotica Tangri, the song has been written by Raj Shekhar.