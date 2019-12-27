Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani caught leaving for romantic vacay

Bollywood’s hotties Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been headlining for their alleged affair. Adding fuel to the rumour was a selfie captured by a fan that shows the duo catching a flight together.
Both Kiara and Sidharth arrived at the airport back to back, which seemed quite ordinary since the paparazzi is stationed in the vicinity to take pictures. Sidharth was seen wearing a black and beige tracksuit with a cap. Meanwhile Kiara opted for an all-white ensemble and layered it with a beige jacket. She accessorised her look with brown boots and a two toned handbag.
Earlier this year on Kiara’s 27th birthday the two were seen exiting the party together in the same car. However, the two are also prepping for a film together. The trip can also be a part of their work collaboration. But isn’t that how Alia and Ranbir also started off in the name of their upcoming film Brahmastra?
Sidharth during an interview was asked about his rumours with Kiara, he said "We are just friends. She was making fun of the headlines with the ‘rumoured boyfriend’ post. She’s a great friend and a co-star. We are working together on SherShaah”
Kiara too had a similar response in another interview she said, "They all are "alleged" stories which are reported. Earlier I used to read such stories in the paper and get upset over it but now I laugh about it and its fun. Over the time, I have realised that it is part and parcel of the industry business."
The two will be seen on screen for the first time with Shershah, the film is a biopic of late captain Vikram Batra, an Indian Army officer who was posthumously awarded with the Param Vir Chakra for his heroism in the 1999 Kargil war. While Sid will play the lead role Kiara will be seen playing the role of Captain Batra's girlfriend, Dimple Cheema.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)