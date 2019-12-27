Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani caught leaving for romantic vacay

Sidharth during an interview was asked about his rumours with Kiara, he said "We are just friends. She was making fun of the headlines with the ‘rumoured boyfriend’ post. She’s a great friend and a co-star. We are working together on SherShaah”

Kiara too had a similar response in another interview she said, "They all are "alleged" stories which are reported. Earlier I used to read such stories in the paper and get upset over it but now I laugh about it and its fun. Over the time, I have realised that it is part and parcel of the industry business."

The two will be seen on screen for the first time with Shershah, the film is a biopic of late captain Vikram Batra, an Indian Army officer who was posthumously awarded with the Param Vir Chakra for his heroism in the 1999 Kargil war. While Sid will play the lead role Kiara will be seen playing the role of Captain Batra's girlfriend, Dimple Cheema.