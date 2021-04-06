Sidharth Malhotra injured on the sets of 'Mission Majnu' while performing an action sequence

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film "Mission Majnu", was injured on the sets while performing a stunt sequence.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the stunt was conducted under the supervision of director Shantanu Bagchi and action director Ravi Verma.

However, despite all the safety planned to avoid any mishap, Sidharth slipped and hit his knee on a metal object, which resulted in a lot of pain for the actor.

While there was no visible bruising or swelling, Sidharth didn’t mind the pain and continued to shoot for the next three days to stay on schedule.

“Mission Majnu” marks south actress Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood debut.

The film also features actors Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra in key roles.

The espionage thriller is based on an ambitious covert operation of India, and is inspired by real events of the 1970s. It is the story of an Indian mission in Pakistan.

The film, written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora, and Sumit Batheja will be shot extensively in Lucknow and Mumbai. It is slated to release later this year.

Besides that, Sidharth will also be seen in "Shershaah" alongside Kiara Advani.

"Shershaah" casts Sidharth as Param Vir Chakra recipient Captain Vikram Batra. During the Kargil War, Captain Batra was instrumental in capturing the crucial peak Point 4875, sacrificing his life. He was called Sher Shah among his unit members for his bravery.

The Vishnuvardhan directorial is produced by Karan Johar.