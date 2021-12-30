Sidharth Malhotra gives a glimpse of his New Year vacation with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani; see photo

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra on Thursday shared a photo from his vacation.

The 'Shershah' actor recently jetted off to an undisclosed destination to ring in the New Year with rumoured girlfriend, actress Kiara Advani.

Now, taking to his Instagram stories, Sidharth posted a photo of a deer and wrote, "Hey Morning Deer." However, he did not reveal the location.

Take a look at his story here:

The rumoured lovebirds were spotted at Mumbai airport on Tuesday. They arrived in separate cars but were captured by the paparazzi in one frame as they bid adieu.

Last year, they had reported celebrated the New Year together in the Maldives.

From attending each other’s birthdays to going on a romantic getaway, the duo has set tongues wagging with their multiple outings. However, they have always maintained that they are just close friends.

Both Sidharth and Kiara were last seen together in 'Shershaah' which is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra recipient army captain Vikram Batra.

Meanwhile on work front, Sidharth will be seen in some interesting films like 'Yodha' with Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna and in 'Mission Majnu' with Rashmika Mandanna. He also has 'Thank God' lined up.

On the other hand, Kiara will next be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with Kartik Aaryan. Besides that, she also has, 'Govinda Naam Mera', 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', and 'RC15'.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 01:47 PM IST