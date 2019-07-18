Sidharth Malhotra flunked the ninth grade, says 'My attention was diverted by girls'

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra are currently busy promoting their next release, Jabariya Jodi. While the two were present at the Kapil Sharma Show’s set the comedian got Sidharth Malhotra to confess he flunked in school because of girls.

The actor revealed he was in a boys’ school earlier and flunked in ninth grade because he got distracted by girls, however the actor went on to say that failing turned out to be a good thing. He said, “Yes, my attention was diverted by girls. But this (the failure) turned out to be a positive thing in my life as I was eventually moved to a co-ed school where I learned better. And I passed my 10th and 11th grade with good grades.”

Directed by Prashant Singh Jabariya Jodi is all set to hit the screens on August 2. The film is a fun take on real stories of grooms being wed on gunpoint in Bihar to avoid exorbitant dowry demands. Kapil also asked Parineeti and Sidharth who they would kidnap from the industry, Chopra took Saif’s name and also said, she has mentioned this to his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Malhotra on the other hand went with Saif’s kid Taimur Ali Khan.

Sidharth will also be seen in Vikram Batra biopic opposite Kiara Advani and Marjawaan opposite Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh and Riteish Deshmukh. Parineeti will be gearing up for the release of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Arjun Kapoor and the Saina Nehwal biopic.