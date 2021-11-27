e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 12:32 PM IST

Sidharth Malhotra commences shoot for action flick 'Yodha'

The Karan Johar-owned production company and Malhotra shared the on-set pictures from the day of the filming.
PTI
Mumbai: Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra has commenced shooting for Dharma Productions' first action film franchise "Yodha".

Malhotra posted photographs from the shoot, including that of a welcome letter from the banner, on Instagram.

"Lights, camera and. ACTION! #Yodha filming begins," a post on Dharma Productions' official handle read.

The movie will be helmed by debutant director duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. Shashank Khaitan is also producing via his banner Mentor Disciple Films.

The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on November 11, 2022.

Prior to "Yodha", Malhotra has starred in Dharma Productions' numerous projects including his debut movie "Student of the Year", "Hasee Toh Phasee", "Kapoor & Sons" and his latest hit "Shershaah".

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 12:32 PM IST
