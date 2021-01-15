Sidharth Malhotra Birthday Special: Alia, Kiara, and more - a peek into the star's love life

Son of a Merchant Navy captain, Sidhart Malhotra was born in Delhi. He attended Don Bosco School in Delhi and Birla Vidya Niketan. Sidhart graduated from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Delhi University.

The Bollywood star started his career with Student of the Year. The model turned actor has had a few ups and downs already in his career. His love life has been quite interesting as well.

Sidhart reportedly dating Alia Bhatt in the early days of his career. It was rumored that the two stars fell for each other on the sets of SOTY. However, this didn't last long.