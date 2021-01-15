Sidharth Malhotra Birthday Special: Alia, Kiara, and more - a peek into the star's love life

Son of a Merchant Navy captain, Sidhart Malhotra was born in Delhi. He attended Don Bosco School in Delhi and Birla Vidya Niketan. Sidhart graduated from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Delhi University.
The Bollywood star started his career with Student of the Year. The model turned actor has had a few ups and downs already in his career. His love life has been quite interesting as well.
Sidhart reportedly dating Alia Bhatt in the early days of his career. It was rumored that the two stars fell for each other on the sets of SOTY. However, this didn't last long.
Reportedly, Sidhart Malhotra also dated Jacqueline Fernandes for a while before dating the 'Preeti' of Bollywood. Sidhart and Jacqueline featured together in 'A Gentleman'. The movie didn't do well at the box office but the rumors were that both the lead stars fell for each other while shooting the film.
Sidhart Malhotra's last few films performed poorly at the box office. The star is all set to make a come back with 'Shershaah'. Apparently, the rumors are that while filming this flick, Sidhart and Kiara started dating.
The stars reportedly celebrated the New Year together an year back. They also spent their holidays together in Africa. Both the stars were spotted leaving for the vacation.
The pictures shared by the actors went viral. This heated up the rumors around the two stars being together.
It is rumored that the couple has introduced each other to their respective parents. As it appears, this B-Town couple might be going somewhere with their relationship.
Although, both the stars have repeatedly denied any such claims. Both Sidhart Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been seen on various platforms claiming that they are not dating each other.
As Sidhart turns 36, the star is all ready and set to make a come back with Shershaah and Thank You. It will be interesting to see if these releases brings the star back into the reckoning.