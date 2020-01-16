Sidharth Malhotra birthday bash: Kiara Advani is all smiles as she cuddles up with rumoured boyfriend

The 'Marjaavaan' actor, Sidharth Malhotra is celebrating his 35th birthday today. Sidharth ringed into his birthday with his close friends from the industry. In a picture that is going viral on the internet, the actor can be seen posing with his rumoured girlfriend, Kiara Advani.

The 35-year-old actor had an intimate midnight bash for his birthday. Sidharth's mentor- Karan Johar, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rakul Preet Singh, Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia D'souza, Milap Zaveri and Jacky Bhagnani were among the few b-town celebrities who were papped arriving at Sid's birthday bash.

The actor who will soon be seen in 'Shershaah', has been making headlines for his rumoured relationship with his co-star Kiara Advani. Although Kiara wasn't seen arriving at the party, she can be seen in these inside pictures. The inside pictures from Sidharth Malhotra's birthday bash have been doing rounds of the internet. A picture, that is going viral on Instagram, shows Kiara Advani happily posing with Sid and his friends.

In the picture, Kiara can be seen flashing a million-dollar smile as the rumoured couple pose arm-in-arm. Kiara looks stunning, flaunting her washboard abs in a beige crop-top. While, the birthday boy is seen in a red sweater.