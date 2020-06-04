Sidhant Chaturvedi's song 'Dhoop' written and sung by him is out now

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi wants fans to put on their headphones and sunglasses, because his song "Dhoop" is out now.

Over the past week, he has been sharing bits and pieces from "Dhoop", a number he has written and sung.

Now, Siddhant has shared the song on social media with the caption: "#DHOOP out now! @dawgeek @excelmoviesvibe. Put your Headphones and Sunglasses on, It's a vibe."