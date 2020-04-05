'Sidha dil ko chu gaya': Ayushmann Khuranna once again wins internet with his heart-touching poem; watch video

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Bollywood actors have been using their platform to not just spread awareness but also to entertain fans. While Deepika Padukone has been channeling her inner 'masterchef', 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' actor Ayushmann Khuranna has been winning hearts on the internet with his heart-touching poems.
Actor, singer and song-writer Ayushmann Khuranna has been making the most of his self-isolation period, by reading books and writing poems. The actor has been sharing videos of himself, reciting his own and other poets' words. On Saturday, Ayushmann once again took to the photo-sharing app to share a beautiful poem on books.
The poem read, "इस देश में सब कुछ चोरी होता है, पर किताबें कभी चोरी नहीं होती. किताबें तो हक़ से माँगी जाती हैं, लौटा देने के वादे के साथ, जो कभी पूरा नहीं होता।"
Fans took to the comments section to shower the multi-talented actor with praises. A user wrote, "The second one man, sidddhaa dil ko chu Gaya."
Another fan suggested, "You should write again something like "mitti di khushboo" and poetry on today's scenario where everyone needs to take patience and give support to each other."
This isn't the first time Ayushmann Khuranna has touched hearts on the internet! Here are the other videos that he has shared on Instagram. While some are his own words, the actor also shares lovely pieces by other poets. Check them out here:
On the work front, Ayushmann Khuranna was last seen in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan'. The actor will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulaabo Sitabo' with Amitabh Bachchan.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)