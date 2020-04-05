'Sidha dil ko chu gaya': Ayushmann Khuranna once again wins internet with his heart-touching poem; watch video

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Bollywood actors have been using their platform to not just spread awareness but also to entertain fans. While Deepika Padukone has been channeling her inner 'masterchef', 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' actor Ayushmann Khuranna has been winning hearts on the internet with his heart-touching poems.

Actor, singer and song-writer Ayushmann Khuranna has been making the most of his self-isolation period, by reading books and writing poems. The actor has been sharing videos of himself, reciting his own and other poets' words. On Saturday, Ayushmann once again took to the photo-sharing app to share a beautiful poem on books.

The poem read, "इस देश में सब कुछ चोरी होता है, पर किताबें कभी चोरी नहीं होती. किताबें तो हक़ से माँगी जाती हैं, लौटा देने के वादे के साथ, जो कभी पूरा नहीं होता।"