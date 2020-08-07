Siddharth Pithani reveals Sushant Singh Rajput had a habit of tearing diary pages

In another interview, Siddharth Pithani revealed that he has filed a police complaint in Hyderabad, regarding the alleged death threats and online abuse.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty, accused of abetting suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday in connection with the money laundering case lodged by it.

The ED has also summoned for questioning Shruti Modi, who is Chakraborty's business manager, and Rajput's friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani in connection with the money laundering probe stemming from a complaint filed by his father with the Bihar Police in connection with his death, officials said.

They said the two are accused in their case and their statements will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) once they appear on their scheduled dates for Friday and Saturday respectively.

Pithani is stated to be out of Mumbai at present and he has said in various news channel interviews that he was present in the Bandra flat on June 14 when the 34-year-old actor hanged himself.

The IT professional, stated to be living with Rajput for about an year, had earlier recorded his statement with the Mumbai Police as part of their accidental death report (ADR) probe in the case.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. Mumbai Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and an investigation is underway in the case. Till now, the Mumbai Police have recorded statements of more than 55 people, including Rajput's sisters, Chakraborty and some other film personalities.

