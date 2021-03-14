Siddhant Chaturvedi tests positive for COVID-19; quarantined at home

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine.

The "Gully Boy" star took to Instagram on late Saturday night and informed his fans that he is following protocols listed by his doctors.

"Thank you all for all your concern. Confirming that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I'm feeling fine at this time and self quarantining at home," Chaturvedi wrote.

"Being positive and tackling this head on," he added.