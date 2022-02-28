Siddhant Chaturvedi recalls breaking up with his girlfriend of 4 years who didn’t want him to be an actor

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release ‘Gehraiyaan’ that deal with complex relationships, recently spoke about his own that left him heartbroken.

The actor who is currently single, once dated a girl for four years, but called it quits after things turned sour when he took up acting.

In an interview with Filmfare, Siddhant recalled, “I had clarity when I was 20 and had a major heartbreak. I was with this girl for four years and wanted to settle down with her. I was quite sorted. I wanted to settle down with her and she wanted a simple life. I was doing my CA at that time but then I chose to switch my career. That didn’t go down well with her.”

“We wanted two different things in life and that was really heartbreaking because I had to choose between love and ambition. And I chose ambition. I remember telling her that I wanted to perform on stage and will make sure I reach there. And here I am,” he added.

Siddhant shot to limelight as rapper MC Sher in 'Gully Boy' and later as the new Bunty in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'.

Helmed by Shakun Batra, 'Gehrayaiaan' saw Siddhant sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles.

"Shooting for a film like Gehariyaan has made me face my fears, which in turn has helped me grow as a performer and a person. It made me look beyond my hydrophobia, and expand my horizons, and explore an untapped version of myself," the actor said.

He added, "I remember telling Shakun that I want to grow up with this film, and that's what has happened exactly. I am grateful to him for making me look beyond the conventional norms and dig deeper into the reality."

Next on the cards for Siddhant is 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', 'Phone Booth' as well as 'Yudhra'.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 10:34 AM IST