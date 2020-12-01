Siddhant Chaturvedi posts sunset view with Deepika Padukone, Shakun Batra

Bollywood star Siddhanth Chaturvedi on Tuesday treated fans to a mesmerising view of the sunset as he cherished the captivating scene with his co-stars Deepika Padukone, Dhairya Karwa and director Shakun Batra.

The 'Gully Boy' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his boat ride with the star cast of the film as they return from Alibaug.

In the pictures, Deepika and Siddharth are seen enjoying the magical sunset. Along with the picturesque sunset view pictures, Chaturvedi wrote in the caption, "Sunset lovers @shakunbatra @deepikapadukone @dhairya275 @ananyapanday"