Siddhant Chaturvedi dating Big B's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda?

Months after Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda was rumoured to be dating Meezaan Jaffrey, it is now being reported that she is in a relationship with ‘Gully Boy’ star Siddhant Chaturvedi.

According to a report by ETimes, Navya and Siddhant are quite serious about each other.

However there is no confirmation about the same.

Meezaan and Navya's relationship rumours first sparked off when they were spotted together in town for a movie date. However, refuting all the chaos, Meezaan told Mumbai Mirror, "We're from the same friends' circle, she is my sister's bestie and a really good friend. I'm not in a relationship with anyone."

Junior Jaffrey was last seen in Priyadarshan directorial 'Hungama 2'. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty and Pranitha Subhash.

Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi, who will be soon seen in the YRF comedy 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' as the new 'Bunty', has charted a path on his own.

His performance in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' made audiences take notice of him and since then there has been no looking back for him. The actor recently shared his thoughts on nepotism and the grind that outside talents have to go through.

The actor had told IANS, "It is a known fact that outsiders take way longer to make their presence felt in the industry. I have seen many who have gone through a lot before they were even spotted to do something substantial despite having serious talent. I too have had my fair share of struggles for many years, which I truly cherish, before I got my break."

