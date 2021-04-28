Siddhant Chaturvedi Birthday Special: Tracing the actor's rise to stardom

Siddhant Chaturvedi as many know is an Indian film actor best known for his role as MC Sher in Gully Boy.

He was born on 29 April 1993, in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh and moved to Mumbai when he was five years old. He attended Narsee Monjee College in Mumbai and, just like his father, Siddhant initially wanted to be a Chartered Accountant. While studying to become a CA, he acted in plays and even co-wrote a few as a hobby.

Deep down, his heart really belonged to acting. However, he went on attending CA classes, following a strict timetable so that he could pursue acting, which was his dream, and his studies to be a CA, which he then felt was a realistic occupation.

Later on, it became more difficult for him to juggle between acting and studying as his studies required at least 14 hours.

He kept on studying and giving exams, eventually, he took a break to get back to the stage. He even won the Fresh Face title and won several other competitions at inter-collegiate festivals like Umang and Malhar.

Finally, he gave up the idea of becoming a CA and dove deep into the acting field.

It took him some time to polish his skills. Taking whatever came his way as a learning experience, he started giving auditions and working harder day by day.

Siddhant was also offered a three-film contract by one of the best production houses in India, however, he took a gamble and went with his gut and turned them down.

Here's a man who you should take to the casino because his gamble paid off. He was cast in the Prime Video web series Inside Edge and he decided to take a chance at a success party of this series and asked Zoya Akhtar to dance to a song Gallan Goodiyaan from her film Dil Dhadakne Do. He wanted to get her attention and saw this as the best way to do so.

Zoya was impressed by his confidence and called him to audition for Gully Boy. He secured the role in this film and since then, there's no looking back for him.

After all his hard work and positivity, he is on the Bollywood roller-coaster and the only way is up.