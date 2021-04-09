Siblings Day 2021: From Kiara Advani to Disha Patani, lesser-known siblings of Bollywood stars

National Siblings Day also referred to as Siblings Day is celebrated on April 10 each year. It is a day where we honour our brothers and sisters. Siblings are those people who make you love them even when you feel like hating them. They are our first best friends in life. Bollywood stars have their own fair share of siblings but do we know all of them?
Here are a few lesser known siblings of Bollywood stars:
Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma
Anushka Sharma is a well known Indian actress and producer. She is famous for films like 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi', 'PK', 'Dil Dhadakne Do' and many more. She has an elder brother - Karnesh Sharma. He has served in the Merchant Navy and now is a film producer.
Shah Rukh Khan and Shahnaz Lalarukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan is more commonly known as 'King Khan' as he is a splendid actor, film producer and television personality. Some of his famous movies include 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Om Shanti Om' and many more. SRK has an elder sister - Shahnaz Lalarukh Khan. She has chosen to stay out of the limelight and holds an MA LLB degree but she suffered from depression at the loss of her parents. Shah Rukh Khan has said that she is the child of God and that she is very naive and innocent.
Disha Patani
Disha Patani is an Indian actress and she is famous for the sports biopic she made her debut in - M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story and the Chinese action comedy- Kung Fu Yoga. She has an elder sister - Khushboo Patani who is a lieutenant in Indian Armed Forces. Disha also has a younger brother- Suryansh Patani.
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani is an Indian Actress who we know from great films like 'Kabir Singh' and the sports biopic 'M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story.' Kiara has two siblings - A brother, Mishaal and sister - Ishita.
