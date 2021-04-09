Siblings Day 2021: From Kiara Advani to Disha Patani, lesser-known siblings of Bollywood stars

National Siblings Day also referred to as Siblings Day is celebrated on April 10 each year. It is a day where we honour our brothers and sisters. Siblings are those people who make you love them even when you feel like hating them. They are our first best friends in life. Bollywood stars have their own fair share of siblings but do we know all of them?

Here are a few lesser known siblings of Bollywood stars:

Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma

Anushka Sharma is a well known Indian actress and producer. She is famous for films like 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi', 'PK', 'Dil Dhadakne Do' and many more. She has an elder brother - Karnesh Sharma. He has served in the Merchant Navy and now is a film producer.