Shweta Tripathi excited to reunite with 'Mirzapur' co-star Shriya Pilgaonkar for 'The Gone Game 2'

Actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma already has an exciting line-up of projects. The audience will see her in several interesting shows like 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' and 'Escaype Live'.

Adding to the list is the much-awaited second season of the hit lockdown series, 'The Gone Game'.

In the first season, the cast shot all the episodes remotely. However, for the second season, the cast and team will be shooting together in person. Apart from Shweta, the show also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar among others.

As the cast prepares to come together and shoot physically, Shweta says she is excited to collaborate with Shriya once again as the two had formed a fun bond with each other during their shoot of 'Mirzapur'.

The actresses play sisters in 'Mirzapur' and the audience loves their sibling bond and connection on screen. Since then, both had formed an affiliation towards one another and shared many memories on the sets of the show.

Shweta said, "I have known Shriya for what feels like forever now! We first met because we both did theatre together. Theatre was the reason we knew each other way back before we were cast for 'Mirzapur'. I clearly remember the first time that I met her was at the screening of 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Diwani' that was written by our common friend, Hussain Dalal. Also, what makes our bond more interesting, a little trivia is that before Guddu and Bablu were cast, Golu and Sweety were cast. Of course, 'Mirzapur' escalated our bond and we are amazing friends. And then came 'Gone Game' and unfortunately due to lockdown, we would miss each other so much because the entire show was shot virtually. And now, I’m so excited because finally we will be shooting in person together for the show and I can’t wait for her to join the bio bubble. I am really looking forward for her to come, so we can have meals together, spend great time both on and off sets, and it will definitely be a full on pyjama party. And it’s for the better, because I have not met her and now we will be staying together for weeks."

