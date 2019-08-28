Shweta Nanda shares a throwback picture of her and mother Jaya Bachchan

Shweta Bachchan recently shared a throwback picture of her and her mother. On Tuesday evening, Shweta Instagrammed a black-and-white picture, in which a baby version of Shweta Bachchan features with a much, much younger Jaya Bachchan.
Shweta Bachchan is seen sitting at the window holding the window grill. The mother-daughter duo is staring out of the window and is clearly amused by the sight it has to offer. “Rattling cages,” Shweta captioned the photo with a play of words.
The Bachchans are known to share throwback pictures now and then. Recently, Shweta had shared a black and white throwback picture of her grandmother Teji Bachchan. However, seen in the picture with her grandmother was not her but a very young Abhishek Bachchan.
Sharing the picture, in which both Abhishek and their grandmother were enjoying cold drinks, she wrote, “We are shaped by the places we travel to, the people we eat with, and the books we read- to my Daadi, the giver of books, teller of bedtime stories, and gracious provider of trunks for her 6 grandchildren to use as a stage to dance on. Thinking of you today.”
Meanwhile, in the recent present, Shweta Bachchan Nanda made her debut as an author with fictional novel Paradise Towers last year. She has also launched a fashion label named MxS in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising.