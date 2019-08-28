Shweta Nanda shares a throwback picture of her and mother Jaya Bachchan

Shweta Bachchan recently shared a throwback picture of her and her mother. On Tuesday evening, Shweta Instagrammed a black-and-white picture, in which a baby version of Shweta Bachchan features with a much, much younger Jaya Bachchan.

Shweta Bachchan is seen sitting at the window holding the window grill. The mother-daughter duo is staring out of the window and is clearly amused by the sight it has to offer. “Rattling cages,” Shweta captioned the photo with a play of words.