Shweta Bachchan's daughter Navya Naveli schools troll who asked 'what does her mother do'

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has been making waves on social media. The star kid, who boasts around 314K followers on Instagram, has a fun-filled feed that speaks about her projects and ventures, which she has built on her own at a very young age.

Needless to say, this fierce woman has the Bachchan blood in her veins, which means she doesn’t shy away from speaking her mind on a public platform.

Recently, Navya was tagged in an interview with Vogue that revealed details on “Project Naveli.” The statement on the post read: "I've grown up around working women in my family—my grandmother, my mother, my bua—it's all I've known. To bring that change, you have to start with education and financial independence.”