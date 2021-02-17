Shweta Bachchan's daughter Navya Naveli schools troll who asked 'what does her mother do'

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has been making waves on social media. The star kid, who boasts around 314K followers on Instagram, has a fun-filled feed that speaks about her projects and ventures, which she has built on her own at a very young age.
Needless to say, this fierce woman has the Bachchan blood in her veins, which means she doesn’t shy away from speaking her mind on a public platform.
Recently, Navya was tagged in an interview with Vogue that revealed details on “Project Naveli.” The statement on the post read: "I've grown up around working women in my family—my grandmother, my mother, my bua—it's all I've known. To bring that change, you have to start with education and financial independence.”
However, a troll commented on the post by asking what her mother Shweta Bachchan does for a living.
Navya hit back with a classy reply: "@tarakaursingh2 She's an author, writer, designer, wife & mother :)."
Sharing the same conversation on her Instagram stories, Navya added, "Being a mother & wife is a full-time job. Please don't discredit women who are homemakers! Their role is so crucial in the upbringing of a generation that will hopefully support their contribution instead of tearing it down."
Last month, Navya had slammed a troll who'd commented “You first need a job, then you can do all this” regarding “Project Naveli.”
She'd then replied: “I do have a job actually.”
Navya is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda. She also has a younger brother named Agastya.