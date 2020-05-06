Shweta Bachchan Nanda is travelling to places by reliving moments amidst COVID-19 lockdown

While the novel coronavirus has forced people to stay at their homes, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda is still travelling places. In her latest Instagram post, Shweta revealed that she has been travelling amid the COVID-19 lockdown by reliving moments from her exotic vacations.

On Tuesday, Shweta Bachchan shared a monochrome picture of jar full of precious, colorful stones. She penned out a sweet poem about reliving her travel experiences and captioned it - "Sunbathers - An old candy jar by my bed is home to a collection of stones. What to most may seem like rubble and rubbish to me are the keepers of so many memories and people. Some gifted by those special to me, my loved ones. Some were foraged on my travels. Holding them in my palm, I travel to places I am unable to visit and remember moments with people I am unable to hold. That is, till we meet again x"