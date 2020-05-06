Shweta Bachchan Nanda is travelling to places by reliving moments amidst COVID-19 lockdown

While the novel coronavirus has forced people to stay at their homes, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda is still travelling places. In her latest Instagram post, Shweta revealed that she has been travelling amid the COVID-19 lockdown by reliving moments from her exotic vacations.
On Tuesday, Shweta Bachchan shared a monochrome picture of jar full of precious, colorful stones. She penned out a sweet poem about reliving her travel experiences and captioned it - "Sunbathers - An old candy jar by my bed is home to a collection of stones. What to most may seem like rubble and rubbish to me are the keepers of so many memories and people. Some gifted by those special to me, my loved ones. Some were foraged on my travels. Holding them in my palm, I travel to places I am unable to visit and remember moments with people I am unable to hold. That is, till we meet again x"
Meanwhile, Shweta's niece, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan paid an artistic tribute to all the frontline workers who are combating COVID-19.
Both Aishwarya and Abhishek took to Instagram to share a picture of the doodle by their little in-house artist The doodle featured two hands joined with 'Thank You' and 'Dhanyawaad' written on them while sketches of frontline workers like healthcare workers, teachers, media professionals, police officials, army personnel, and sanitisation workers are seen surrounding the thanking hands.
The lower portion of the sketch featured Aaradhya standing and holding the hands of her parents who are both seen standing on her either side.
The 8-year-old also sketched the necessary precautionary measures against COVID-19 like use of hand sanitiser, mask, and soap in her tribute to frontline workers.
The sketch ended with the message of 'stay home, stay safe.'