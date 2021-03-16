Shweta Bachchan Birthday Special: How she stepped into the limelight after staying away for years

The talented star released her first novel 'Paradise Towers' in 2018 which gained immense success and turned out to be a bestseller. The same year, she also launched an affordable luxury brand called MxS.

A year later, Shweta was all over the fashion arena. She took the centre stage at Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s completion of thirty three years in the industry. The designers went on to share unseen moments from her big day, but here also they did not feature her husband. That being said, she turned showstopper for their mega fashion event, that was attended by the who's who of Bollywood.