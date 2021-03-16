Shweta Bachchan Birthday Special: How she stepped into the limelight after staying away for years

Born on March 17, 1974 to Bollywood stars Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda Bachchan turns 47. After spending her early days in India, Shweta shifted to Switzerland for further studies.
After staying away from the limelight for a number of years, Shweta returned to India and started working as a journalist with CNN-IBN. She started her career as a model back in 2006 with the magazine L' Officiel India.
Shweta went on to appear in the seventh annual issue of the same magazine, in June 2009, with her brother Amitabh Bachchan. She has walked the ramp with some of India's top designers like Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
Shweta also worked as a columnist with several publications. In 2007, she hosted NextGen, a series of interviews for which aired on NDTV Profit. The multi-talented star made her acting debut with father Amitabh Bachchan for a Kalyan Jewelers advertisement in 2018.
The talented star released her first novel 'Paradise Towers' in 2018 which gained immense success and turned out to be a bestseller. The same year, she also launched an affordable luxury brand called MxS.
A year later, Shweta was all over the fashion arena. She took the centre stage at Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s completion of thirty three years in the industry. The designers went on to share unseen moments from her big day, but here also they did not feature her husband. That being said, she turned showstopper for their mega fashion event, that was attended by the who's who of Bollywood.
Shweta married businessman Nikhil Nanda back in 1997 and is blessed with 2 children. She has also featured on the cover page of Vogue with mother Jaya Bachchan and daughter Navya Naveli Nanda in 2017.
