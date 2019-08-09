Shveta Salve shares picture of breastfeeding her daughter, worried about reaction in future

After Neha Dhupia and Soha Ali Khan sharing their breastfeeding experience for 'World Breastfeeding Week', TV actress Shveta Salve shared a beautiful throwback picture with daughter Arya.

Salve who has been part of shows like 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', 'Left Right Left' among others recently shared a picture on Instagram in which she can be seen feeding her little daughter Arya.

For World Breastfeeding week she even captioned the picture with long heartfelt note. The caption talks about feeling fear to post the image. She worried about Arya's reaction in future and to be trolled.

She then added about the bond she shares with Arya and remembering that made her feel comfortable with sharing the picture. She wrote, "But then I took a long look at this picture again and all I saw was the look in my baby's eyes and how she and I were connected in this sacred moment . This bond is strong and so precious .. you can see the vulnerability in her eyes , her trust in her Mamma who she knows will nurture her , protect her and will always be there by her side."

“This is that moment of Truth, of courage and of an everlasting togetherness and I am proud of it" she added.