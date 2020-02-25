'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan' and 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' go down at Box Office on Day 4

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan' which revolves around a homosexual relationship, locked horns with Vicky Kaushal's horror film 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship', at the box office. Both the films hit the theatres on February 2, however, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer has minted almost double the collection and has zoomed past Vicky's 'Bhoot...'.

Although both the films have seen a drop in numbers, 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan' has collected Rs. 36.53 crores, while 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' has only minted Rs. 18.68 crore.

Trade Analyst and Film Critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the box office collections and wrote, "#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan declines on Day 4... Substantial drop beyond metros... Needs to maintain on remaining weekdays to stay afloat... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr, Sun 12.03 cr, Mon 3.87 cr. Total: ₹ 36.53 cr. #India biz. #SMZS"