Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer: 5 reasons why Ayushmann Khurrana's next is 2020s first superhit

Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be seen in "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" focuses on same-sex relationships, with an attempt at celebrating the individuality of all Indians and championing inclusivity that truly defines all as human beings.

The makers of this much awaited film dropped their trailer today, and it’s easy to tell that Ayushmann has already bagged the first superhit of 2020. The actor who has been on a winning streak for the last two years, has reunited with an all new cast and concept.

While there have been several films that have tried to spread the message of accepting same sex relationships and not being homophobic, Khurrana’s film takes a different turn with a truckload of comedy and a very important message in its core.

Here are five reasons why Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has hit the head right on the nail.

Say It Right

Often our friends and family members refrain from even saying the words ‘gay’, ‘lesbian’ or other queer terms. In order to bring in the primary comfort, one needs to get educated on saying it right, with respect and especially not use it as a form of teasing or bullying others. For instance the protagonist in the first few seconds of the trailer, schools his uncle to be specific around it, and not engage in silly conversations that are a result of myths.

It’s not a disease

Parents and extended family members often try to find a cure to their children or someone they know who has come out, instead of playing the role where they accept someone with open arms. Often members of the queer community have shared their ordeal wherein folks have suggested paying a visit to certain temples or godmen to get cured of this disease. However, the cure needed here is for homophobia (people who are scared of homosexuals).

Marriage will not fix it

Many have considered that once a homosexual gets married to a person of the opposite sex, their attraction toward someone of the same sexy will magically diminish overnight. The trailer in a funny way mentions that the very first night will be the beginning of all the struggles that are followed by sexual and mental absenteeism.

Maa is great

While many might fear coming out to their parents, Neena Gupta, who essays the rock solid mother, is hesitant in the beginning but eventually decides to stand by her son. After all, ‘Maa’ is your biggest backbone on this planet.

Love is Love

The film also touches upon the time when Article 377 was an ongoing battle in the Supreme Court. It was scrapped in 2018, which was a celebratory moment countrywide. As Khurrana mentions in the clip, every love story no matter what preference deserves a happy ending, and it seems like the film is here to deliver just that.