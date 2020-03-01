'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' holds strong on second weekend, mints Rs 50 cr

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer comedy-drama -- Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan -- has set the box-office on fire as the movie has grossed Rs 50.17 crore within one week of its release.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter and mentioned that the movie witnessed an upward trend on the second Saturday. The movie is expected to receive good footfall on the second Sunday as well.