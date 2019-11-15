Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer preponed, first look revealed

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s next Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has already created a lot of buzz with its fantastic cast announcement video. The animated video introducing Ayushmann Khurrana and Jeetendra Kumar as love interests had already gone viral.

Jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, the film has got a new release date. Instead of the earlier March date, the film will hit the theatres on February 21! The makers announced the new release date with an intriguing first look of Ayushmann Khurrana.