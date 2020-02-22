Ayushmann Khuranna's 'SMZS' beats Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot...' at box office on Day 1

Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film "Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan" about a gay love story had a much bigger opening day at the domestic box-office than Vicky Kaushal's "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship".

While "Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan" collected Rs 9.55 crore on day one, while "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship" managed Rs 5.10 crore.

"#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan fares very well on Day 1... #Delhi-#NCR, #Punjab perform best... #Mumbai picks up... Brand #AyushmannKhurrana + #MahaShivratri partial holiday contribute... Important to score on Day 2 and 3... Fri Rs 9.55 cr. #India biz. #SMZS," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.