Shruti Seth undergoes emergency surgery; actor says, 'Be good to your body, count your blessings'

Mumbai: Actress Shruti Seth has undergone an emergency surgery and urged everyone to not take health for granted.

Shruti posted a picture on Instagram, lying in a hospital bed with a long caption post to accompany it.

She wrote: "Stay in the moment: @dontpanic79. So 2020 managed to give me and my family a last jolt, with me ending up in an emergency surgery. All my Christmas and new year travel plans have been suspended and here I am just giving thanks for averting a major health crisis."

"I guess I hadn't really learnt the lessons I was meant to; but now I have been schooled. Sharing my learnings: -DO NOT TAKE YOUR HEALTH FOR GRANTED. EVER! - Hospitals make you realise that beneath the vanity, the ego, the personality & the life experiences, we're all just biology - Food is a drug just for the brain; the body can survive on a glucose drip -- and I love food and I missed it so much," she added.