Shruti Modi's lawyer alleges Mumbai-based builder's son Imtiaz Khatri supplied drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Shruti Modi was questioned by the CBI's Special Investigation Team on Monday and she reached there along with her lawyer. She was also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The NCB had also registered a case under Sections 20 (b) 28, 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and Shruti Modi, among others. Now, Modi's lawyer has made some shocking revelations about the involvement of a renowned Mumbai-based builder's son, who allegedly supplied drugs to Rajput.

Shruti Modi's lawyer, Ashok Saraogi while speaking to Times Now, said that Imtiaz Khatri supplies drugs to Bollywood personalities and also has a lot of influence in the ministries. He said that Khatri belongs to a politically connected ‘controversial’ family, who was involved in the Maharashtra irrigation scam. The lawyer also alleged that the supply takes place with the knowledge of the police and it is a 'very common thing in the film industry'.

Talking about Imtiaz Khatri, Rastogi claimed, "All these drugs are supplied by the topmost person in the trade - Imtiaz Khatri. He is a big person and has influence not just in Bollywood but also in the ministries. He is really close with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)."

"So, Imtiaz Khatri has long been in the trade of drugs in the film industry. I meet so many people who work in Bollywood and take drugs on a regular basis," he added.

According to several media reports, Imtiaz Khatri is a builder by profession, who owns INK Infrastructure. He's also a producer and owns VVIP Universal Entertainment Company. He had bankrolled the 2017 Marathi-language drama film Hrudayantar, which was directed by Vikram Phadnis. Khatri had also made headlines for his rumoured relationship with Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen. He is often spotted attending star-studded parties along with Bollywood celebrities like Manish Malhotra, actor Sooraj Pancholi, Guru Randhawa and others.

For the unversed, after Rhea's nexus with the drug peddlers became public, the NCB was roped in on the request of the ED. According to senior NCB sources related to the probe, the agency has prepared the list of 20 suspects over supply of drugs in the case including Gaurav Arya, Suved Lohia, Kwan Entertaiment partner Jaya Saha, ex-Big Boss contestant Ejaz Khan, Farookh Batata, and Bakul Chandani, among others.

Rajput was found hanging in his apartment following which the Mumbai Police had registered a case of accidental death.

The late filmstar's father subsequently filed a police complaint in Patna, accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting Rajputs suicide and misappropriating his money.

The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of the FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna against the actress and others, to the CBI

