Shruti Haasan writes a heartfelt message, slams trolls for body shaming her

She threw light upon the physical changes a woman endures and continued with, "I’m sure there are women out there who relate to what I’m going to say. Most often I’m at the mercy of my hormones mentally and physically and over the years I work hard to try and have a healthy relationship with it. It isn’t easy."

Later, Haasan wrote about admitting to plastic surgery and how she doesn't shy away from it and how people should understand that whatever she does with her body is ultimately her choice. "No one famous or not is in a position to judge another person. Ever. That’s just not cool. I’m happy to say this is my life my face and yes I’ve had plastic surgery which I’m not ashamed to admit. Do I promote it ? No am I against it ? No - it’s just how I choose to live. The biggest favour we can do for ourselves and others is just be and learn to accept the changes and the movement of our bodies and minds"

At the end of the caption, Shruti wrote about how self-love is essential and how people should spread love in life.

The actress's last Bollywood film was Behen Hogi Teri in 2017, where she starred alongside actor Rajkummar Rao. In her upcoming film, Devi, she will be seen with actresses Kajol and Neha Dhupia.