Shruti Haasan shares update on father Kamal Haasan's health, says he's 'recovering well' from COVID-19

Veteran actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan is on the path to recovery after testing positive for COVID-19, his actress-daughter Shruti Haasan said on Wednesday.

Kamal Haasan, who on Monday shared his diagnosis with fans and followers on social media, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai.

Shruti today expressed gratitude towards well wishers for their prayers and also gave an update about her father's health on Twitter.

"Thankyou for all your wishes and prayers for my fathers health. He is recovering well and is looking forward to interacting with all of you soon!!" she wrote on the microblogging site.

In a brief statement Monday, Kamal Haasan had said he experienced "mild cough" following his return from the US.

The 67-year old actor-politician, who celebrated his birthday on November 7, continues to be involved in filmmaking and television shows as well.

His upcoming projects include Lokesh Kanagaraj's action film "Vikram" and the long-awaited "Indian-2". Also, Haasan also hosts reality TV show "Bigg Boss Tamil" season 5 on Star Vijay channel.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 06:03 PM IST