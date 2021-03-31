Shruti Haasan shares unseen pics with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika on his birthday, calls him 'fav human'

Actress Shruti Haasan, on Wednesday, took to her Instagram stories to wish her beau, tattoo artist Santanu Hazarika, and shared some unseen throwback pictures with her 'favourite human'.

Sharing a collage of some adorable pictures of herself and Santanu, the actress wrote: "Happy birthday to my fav human."

The caption of another picture read: "Thank you for being born today Gongu King."

Check out the pictures here: