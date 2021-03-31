Shruti Haasan shares unseen pics with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika on his birthday, calls him 'fav human'

Actress Shruti Haasan, on Wednesday, took to her Instagram stories to wish her beau, tattoo artist Santanu Hazarika, and shared some unseen throwback pictures with her 'favourite human'.
Sharing a collage of some adorable pictures of herself and Santanu, the actress wrote: "Happy birthday to my fav human."
The caption of another picture read: "Thank you for being born today Gongu King."
Check out the pictures here:
For those unversed, Santanu Hazarika and Shruti made their relationship Instagram official by sharing loved up pictures from the actress' birthday celebrations.
On the work front, Haasan is set to star in 'KGF' director Prashanth Neel's underworld action thriller 'Salaar.' The film, billed as a 'pan-India project, will feature Haasan opposite South star Prabhas.
'Salaar' is aiming to release in 2021.
Haasan most recently featured in Amazon Prime Video's Tamil-language anthology movie 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai'. She will next be seen in 'Laabam' and Pawan Kalyan's movie 'Vakeel Saab.' It is is the Telugu remake of the Bollywood hit Amitabh Bachchan's Pink.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)