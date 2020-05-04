Shruti Haasan shares 'creepy yet cute' COVID-19 meme, says 'bat haters - bats are not the problem'

The novel coronavirus that originated from a wet market in China has affected 42,533 people in India alone. According to reports, scientists believe that the Covid-19 causing coronavirus first lurked in a bat in China and hopped to another animal, before getting passed on to humans. Ever since the global coronavirus pandemic, there has been antipathy and fear towards bats. Actress Shruti Haasan on Monday took to her Instagram to share a 'creepy yet cute' meme featuring the mammal and called out 'bat haters'.
Sharing the meme on her social media, she caprtioned it: "ME 🖤thanks @nerm for this 😁 now on a side note - bat haters - bats are not the problem - how we’ve lived and how we have been in interaction with other species is - just saying . Ok bye"
Check out her post here:
Reacting to the picture, a user wrote, "so true! Bats are not guilty. Its how humans have jeopardised the ecology around us. Bats have become mere medium but surely not the devil."
Another commented, "That bat definitely does not have Covid-19. It is ridden with cuteness"
"Something interesting and yes this is the way we have to follow in the future don't interfere mother nature and the species," read a comment.
Various reports suggest that a 55-year-old man from China's Hubei province was the first person to have contracted Covid-19 through a 'wet market'. Huanan Seafood Market in China's Wuhan is believed to be the source of the coronavirus pandemic that began in December last year, crossing from animals to humans.
