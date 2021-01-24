Shruti Haasan hosts 'Ask Me True or False' session, fan asks if she hates her ex-boyfriend; check out actress' answer

The actress, who had admitting to getting plastic surgery, also addressed a question about her nose job.

"Yup, it’s true but it’s only been about eleven years. So can we move on, please?" she said during the video session.

Last year, the 'Poli' actress had posted a heartfelt note, expressing how critical people have been towards her physical appearance.

"No one famous or not is in a position to judge another person. Ever. That’s just not cool. I’m happy to say this is my life my face and yes I’ve had plastic surgery which I’m not ashamed to admit. Do I promote it ? No am I against it ? No - it’s just how I choose to live. The biggest favour we can do for ourselves and others is just be and learn to accept the changes and the movement of our bodies and minds," read her post.

On the work front, she is currently seen in the Ravi Teja-starrer Telugu blockbuster 'Krack'. The Gopichand Malineni directed Telugu movie also starred Ravi Teja.

She was also seen in Vidyut Jammwa's 'The Power,' which had a digital release on January 14.

Shruti will soon be seen in Netflix's first Telugu original, Pitta Kathalu.