Shruti Haasan brings Christmas cheer with online charity closet sale

Marking the Season of Giving, Shruti Haasan has found a new way to spread joy along with her fans. She has picked out some of her favourite wardrobe pieces for an online charity sale, with proceeds supporting the Bal Asha Trust.

Fans can choose from trendy tops, dresses for every occasion, and much more.

Haasan has taken it above and beyond by opening this initiative to her fans from across the country, wherein they can also donate their good condition clothes and fashion accessories for an online fundraiser for this cause, and doorstep pickup will be arranged from them wherever they are in India.

Shruti Haasan explains, "It's so important to keep finding new ways of giving that we can fold into our everyday lives. And what I love about this initiative is that it also has a huge positive environmental impact. When the pieces I've shared are bought preloved over newly manufactured, it would save over 7.8 lakh litres of water, and as much carbon as driving the average car for over 4800 km! So participating in circular fashion is a very real and accessible way in which each of us can give back."

Sunil Arora, Founder of Bal Asha Trust says, "We're thrilled that Shruti Haasan has chosen to use her voice to help our children. Being a youth icon, it's heartening to see her lead by example, and we are grateful for her support as we emerge from what has been a very trying two years since the pandemic."

Haasan has carved time for this initiative amidst a busy schedule juggling her music with shoots. Having just wrapped shooting for the Amazon Prime web series based on the novel "The Bestseller She Wrote" alongside Mithun Chakraborty, Arjan Bajwa and others, Haasan is now shooting with co-star Prabhas for Salaar, slated to be released next year.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 05:05 PM IST