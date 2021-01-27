Shruti Haasan Birthday Special: When she openly admitted undergoing plastic surgeries

Shruti Haasan has given numerous hits in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi Cinema. The actress has been widely praised for her good looks and incredible singing ability as well. However, she has been constantly trolled for undergoing plastic surgeries.

Shruti Haasan has openly accepted that she underwent plastic surgeries in an Instagram post a while ago. She countered the ones commenting on her by saying "I’m happy to say this is my life my face and yes I’ve had plastic surgery which I’m not ashamed to admit."

She further claimed "Do I promote it ? No am I against it ? No - it’s just how I choose to live." The actress gave a befitting reply to the ones mercilessly posting negative comments on her posts.

Shruti Haasan has claimed on numerous occasions that her intention is not to fit into anything, instead she does what she aspires to do with herself. She has clarified many times that it is nothing more than a personal choice.

She underwent nose surgery and lip enhancement a while ago. Since then, the actress has been subjected to constant criticism on different social media platforms. In her Instagram post, Shruti also asked people to spread love instead of judging others.

She wrote "The biggest favor we can do for ourselves and others is just be and learn to accept the changes and the movement of our bodies and minds. Spread love and be chill".